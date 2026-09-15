Rajpal Yadav Gets Supreme Court Relief In 7 Cheque Bounce Cases, Given ‘Last Chance’

Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav has secured relief from the Supreme Court in a cheque bounce case, with the top court granting him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore and furnish surety for the outstanding amount.

The Supreme Court made it clear that this would be Yadav’s last opportunity. The actor has also been directed to surrender his passport.

The matter stems from seven cheque bounce cases involving Murli Projects Private Limited. The Delhi High Court had convicted Yadav in all seven cases and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment in each case.

Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, had challenged the Delhi High Court order before the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the top court issued notice on their plea and granted relief to the actor, subject to the conditions laid down by the court.