Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35: Punjab CM, Celebrities And Other Politicians Mourn The Loss Of Punjabi Singer Who Was Once Eyeing A Career In Law Enforcement

Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away after a 10-day fight for life following a tragic road accident in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27. The 35-year-old singer was riding his bike near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, when he collided with stray cattle, leading to severe spine and head injuries. His death leaves a deep void in the Punjabi music world, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans and artists from across industries.

The singer was receiving treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Notifying his passing, the hospital, in an official statement, said, "Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 AM on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans."

Celebrities and politicians condole the death of Rajvir Jawanda

Actress Neeru Bajwa was among the first celebrities to react to news of Rajvir Jawanda's passing. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she shared the photo of the singer with the caption, "Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rajvirjawandaofficial. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten."

Singer and rapper Parmish Verma, too, shared a long note written in Punjabi on Instagram. Gurlej Akhtar, Jasbir Jassi, Himanshi Khurana and several other Punjabi artists have mourned the loss of Rajvir on social media. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, who also visited the singer in hospital during his treatment, also condoled his demise via a X post.







Additionally, politicians such as Manish Sisodia, Malvinder Singh Kang, Partap Singh Bajwa and Parminder Singh Brar also condoled Rajvir's death.

Who was Rajvir Jawanda?