Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Shares Her 'Real Images' Amid Controversy Over Bikini Photos
Sai Pallavi shared a video on Instagram featuring herself, her sister Pooja, and some loved ones enjoying a holiday at an undisclosed location. The post is a subtle reaction to the controversy of AI-generated bikini photos.
A few days back, Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan shared pictures from their recent beach vacation, and many AI-generated images of Sai in a swimsuit started going viral. Although Pooja’s photos suggested Sai wore a wetsuit, trolls targeted the actor for supposedly wearing a bikini. Noticing this, Ramayana actress now posted videos from the same vacation and subtly responded to the claims.
Sai Pallavi reacted to her AI-generated images with subtle post
Sai Pallavi shared a video on Instagram featuring herself, her sister Pooja, and some loved ones enjoying a holiday at an undisclosed location. In the video, the sisters relax by the beach, while Sai posts pictures and videos of her real outfits that had previously been morphed. She captioned it, “PS: The above images are real and aren’t AI-generated.”
The video also captured happy moments from their trip, such as spotting dolphins, trying water sports, making jewellery, and getting matching tattoos. One fan commented, “Love the caption.” Another wrote, “Roasted everyone with one Caption (post)... Thank you, Love You QUEEN.” A third fan said, “Love The Caption. We always Love You, Queen.”
Recently, Pooja uploaded more holiday pictures, mostly showing her sitting by the beach, smiling as Sai clicked her photos. Some pictures featured Sai, too, posing for selfies with Pooja or wearing a wetsuit. After AI-generated swimsuit images of Sai went viral on Reddit, fans supported her right to wear whatever she wants. The sisters didn’t respond at the time, but have now shared a subtle post.
Sai last appeared in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. She will next play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Rama. She is also working on a film directed by Sunil Pandey, featuring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 19:03 IST