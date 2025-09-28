Ranbir Kapoor Gets Special Gifts From Daughter Raha On 43rd Birthday, Ramayana Actor Celebrates With Paps | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, and fans have been sending him wishes on social media. Earlier, he shared a rare birthday video to thank them for their love and greetings and was also spotted at the airport. A few hours later, he stepped out to celebrate his special day with the media. Videos of him warmly greeting the paparazzi and cutting a birthday cake are now going viral online.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with paps

Ranbir Kapoor looked stylish in a red collared t-shirt and denim jeans as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday with the paparazzi outside his home. A video shared by paparazzo Sneh Zala shows him greeting the photographers with folded hands before cutting a huge birthday cake kept in front of him. He fed the cake to a few people present there, greeted his fans, and then left.

YJHD actor also went live on Ark’s Instagram page and said, “I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha. Raha made me a promise that she would give me 43 kisses, and I got that. She made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. It’s been a perfect birthday.” As he spoke about his daughter, his smile was hard to miss.

Neetu Kapoor also celebrated her son Ranbir’s birthday by sharing an unseen picture of them together with a heartfelt note. On her Instagram stories, she posted a photo featuring herself, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love. Grateful and blessed to have you."

Soni Razdan also posted an unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor, writing, “Happy birthday to our darling Ranbir. May your life always be full of laughter. Love you loads."