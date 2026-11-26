New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari visited Delhi's historic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab to offer prayers and seek blessings following the success of their film 'Ramayana: Part 1'.

The trio visited the shrine to express gratitude for the response to the film, which has been receiving appreciation from audiences in India and overseas since its worldwide release on November 5, 2026.

For the auspicious occasion, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a traditional outfit and wore a light blue kurta and a brown vest.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside actor Yash, 'Ramayana: Part 1' features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey.

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The film has drawn audiences to theatres across India and international markets, with its theatrical performance marking a major milestone for the makers. It has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, according to the information shared by the makers.

Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.