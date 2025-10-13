Updated 13 October 2025 at 22:00 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Makes First Public Appearance Post Rumored Engagement With Vijay Devarakonda, Promotes Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana
Rashmika Mandanna made her first public appearance after rumored engagement to Vijay Deverakonda at the Thamma audio event with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is set to hit the theatres on 21st October 2025.
Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted attending an audio event for her upcoming film Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana. This would be her first public appearance after a rumoured engagement to Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda, and she proudly flaunted her engagement ring at the event. While the lovebirds have not openly admitted to the engagement or the relationship, their public appearances while wearing the rings leave little doubt about the developments .
The event also marked the beginning of Thamma promotions, which is due to release on 21st October. In recent times, where makers promote their films a month before the release date, Thamma’s lack of promotions had fans concerned, while some doubted if this was a marketing strategy to mimic the success of Saiyaara, which managed to work wonders at the box office with zero promotions.
At the event. Rashmika was seen grooving to the tracks from the film with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Malaika Arora, who can be seen in the song Poison Baby from the film, was also present and set the stage on fire with her seductive moves, along with Rashmika.
Both the actresses looked absolutely stunning, with Rashmika dressed in a beautiful, floral printed black lehenga, which she complemented with minimal jewellery, including her supposed engagement ring and a chic updo with white flowers in her hair. Malaika, on the other hand, flaunted her curves in a white midriff-baring crop top and skirt set. Ayushmann too looked dapper in an all black ensemble.
Produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is an extension of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe that includes other massive hits like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film will delve into the mysterious legends of vampires and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the franchise ever since its announcement. It is being directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who also directed Munjya.
