Rashmika Mandanna's Never-Seen-Before Avatar Is Fierce, Intense And Extremely Raw In Her Next Film Mysaa | First Look Out

Rashmika Mandanna has announced her new film, Mysaa, which shows her in a completely new avatar. The actress took to her social media handle to share her first look and penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness to portray a version of her that even she hasn't met. The action drama is helmed by Rawindra Pulle and is being produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

Rashmika Mandanna turns fierce warrior in Mysaa

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the posters that showed her in a red saree accessorised with traditional jewellery echoing tribal aesthetics. She is seen sporting a moon-shaped bindi with half of her face covered with bloodstains. She is seen shouting in the poster, hinting at the raw and powerful warrior-like character.

"I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting… And this… This is one of those... A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now... It’s fierce... it’s intense and it’s extremely raw... I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating... This is just the beginning... #Mysaa," she wrote in the caption.

Soon after she dropped the posts, her friends flooded the comment section, while some took to their Instagram stories. Vicky Kaushal, who has worked with the actress in Chhaava, re-shared the poster and wrote, "The poster gave me goosebumps! #Mysaa Can't wait to see you set the screen on fire."

Dhanush shared the Tamil poster of Mysaa with the caption, "Some fights are not for survival… they’re to show the world what you’re made of (fire emoticon). Here’s @iamRashmika like you’ve never seen before… Wishing the entire team the very best."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

All about Mysaa