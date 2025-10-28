Rashmika Mandanna Sets The Record Straight On 8-hour Work Day After The Girlfriend Producer Takes Indirect Dig At Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift has sparked a debate in the Indian film industry since the beginning of 2025. Recently, filmmaker SKN join the row as he praised Rashmika Mandanna at an event for her upcoming film The Girlfriend, calling her the only actor who did not insist on fixed work hours. The Thamma actress now reacted on it during an interview, revealing that she did not suggest anyone to overwork. She also supported Deepika’s view, saying that people in the film industry should have proper work shifts, just like those in office jobs.

Rashmika Mandanna on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work shift controversy

In an interview with Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna talked about the ongoing discussion on structured work schedules, Pushpa 2 actress said she often pushes herself too hard and wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. Rashmika added that maintaining a routine is essential, saying, “I overwork, and I am telling you it’s highly not suggestible. It’s not sustainable, don’t do it. Do what’s comfortable for you, do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also, because trust me, that’s going to save you later. I’ve seen a lot of these conversations recently about work hours. I’ve done both, and I’m telling you this is not worth it.”

She further explained that she often takes on more work than she should because she finds it difficult to refuse her team’s requests. Rashmika continued, “But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don’t make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there’s still a family life I want to focus on, there’s still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I’m not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don’t have a say because I’m taking on too much.”

When SKN praised Rashmika Mandanna

After Deepika Padukone stepped away from two Telugu films, Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly due to 8-hour work shifts, producer SKN praised Rashmika for her dedication and flexibility. He said, “At a time when there’s debate on how many hours one should work, there’s only one heroine in pan-India who’s willing to work however many hours needed. She views work with love, not in terms of hours. Her commitment is about timing, not strict limits. This is why everyone feels like Rashmika is part of the family.”

Her upcoming film The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is set to release in cinemas on 7 November. She also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. Earlier this month, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony and are set to marry in April.