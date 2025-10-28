'Bring Back Baseer Ali' Trends On X After Former Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Calls His Eviction 'Unfair', Dismisses Low Votes Claims

Bigg Boss 19 is getting beguiling with every passing episode and evictions. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Baseer Ali got eliminated from the reality show due to lack of votes. After his exit from madhouse, the Kundali Bhagya actor expressed his disappointment by calling his eviction an “unfair attempt” and even flexed his Instagram reach to prove his point. #BringBackBaseer is also trending all over the X(formerly twitter) as a knee-jerk reaction.

Baseer Ali calls his eviction from Bigg Boss 19 house ‘unfair’

While speaking to the media after getting out from Bigg Boss 19 house, Baseer Ali said in hindi, "The thing that they said, that you have been evicted because of lack of votes, is pure bulls**t. When I came out and checked my social media, the numbers speak for themselves, and the statistics are right in front of us. The week I won Boss of the Week and Mantri of the Week, that very week I got evicted? These are the same people who are voting for me, too, guys."

He then showed his story views and said, "2 million story views. I don’t know whose accounts this kind of reach usually comes from. I’ve asked quite a few people, and none of them have ever seen such reach themselves."

Baseer further mentioned that he expected to be among the top five or six contestants and claimed he already knew the makers would not let him win the trophy. Meanwhile, many of his fans have flooded X, calling his eviction ‘unfair’ and trending the hashtag demanding his return.

