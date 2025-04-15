Rashmika Mandanna’s Sleepy Yet Sweet Good Morning Message Wins Hearts | WATCH

‘Animal’ actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of her latest ‘Chhaava’ with Vicky Kaushal, just made her fans’ mornings a whole lot brighter! The actor surprised everyone with an impromptu dose of positivity on Instagram. Her sleepy yet heartwarming video message has won the hearts of her fans.

Rashmika greeted her followers with a cheerful ‘Good morning’ and also informed them that she had pulled an all-nighter on set.

"Hi guys, good morning. I know it's super random. I just shot for the entire night and hence the red eyes, but I just wanted to randomly drop this message saying a very very good morning to you," she said in a message full of love and warmth.

She added, "I hope you have a wonderful day and here's me throwing a bit of positivity your way if at all you need it…and even if you don't need it, you just got it. Biggest love, biggest hugs, and big big big kisses."

The ‘Sikandar’ star has captioned her Instagram post as – ‘A random reminder for you to smile and have a freaking awesome day! EVERYDAY!’. Fans in no time flooded her post with hearts, love notes, and endless admiration appreciating her sweet gesture.

After the release of ‘Sikandar’ and much-loved ‘Chhaava’, Rashmika is now shooting for her upcoming film ‘Thama’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, she gave fans a glimpse of the set by sharing a dreamy photo of the moon.

‘Like I said, only kind of photos I can show you is.. moons and lights," she wrote on the picture, adding a laughter emoji, a red heart, and the hashtag #Thama.