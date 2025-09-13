Heer Express Review: Divita Juneja And Pritt Kamani Shine In Clean Family Entertainer By National Award Winning Director Umesh Shukla

Touted as a ‘saaf-suthri parivarik' film, Heer Express provides that and much more. From the director of Oh My God and 102 Not Out, the film brings together both newcomers and veterans, yielding a mix of freshness and experience. Divita Juneja delivers a charming and fresh performance as Heer. Her natural screen presence makes her a promising new face in Bollywood. Pritt Kamani shines as the male lead. Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover in the supporting cast add gravitas to the film. If you are bored with watching heavy horror and action movies on the big screen and want to watch some light comedy, then you should definitely give Heer Express a chance.

What is Heer Express about?

The film follows the life of a small-town girl named Heer Walia (Divita Juneja) who dreams of becoming a known name globally for her culinary skills. With this dream, Heer moves from Punjab to London. There, she meets the love of her life, Preet Kamani. However, their first meeting is far from a meet-cute. However, after a series of cute banter, Cupid finally strikes the couple. To get her a step closer to her dream, Heer gets the responsibility of managing the Indian restaurant of a woman named Olivia (Sarah Lockett) in London. However, Olivia's husband (Ashutosh Rana) poses one of the biggest challenges for Heer. How she manages her way out of the hurdles forms the rest of the plot.

Is Heer Express worth a watch?

Heer Express has garnered a positive response from critics and cinegoers alike. One of the biggest strengths is Divita Juneja as Heer. Making her debut, she carries the film’s emotional core with conviction, bringing sincerity to a character whose optimism and resilience become infectious. Her chemistry with Pritt Kamani has received high praise. Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover leave a mark on people's hearts with their acting. Additionally, the screenplay shifts from Punjab to London is done well to show the stark contrast of tradition vs change and being rooted vs taking growth opportunities. Overall, Heer Express promotes clean entertainment without vulgarity - a rarity in today's times. The film also earns brownie points for perfectly blending romance, emotion, comedy, and drama - all in one.