Shaitaan may have sunk under the weight of horror tropes it readily gives into had it not been for R Madhavan's manic turn as a man driven to the depths of darkness, seeking control through hypnotism. The film openly embraces the concept of black magic, when Bollywood films have only flirted with it till now. Director Vikas Bahl creates the stage for Madhavan to take control of the narrative, literally and metaphorically, and the actor effortlessly leans into his godman-like character 'Bhagwan' Vanraj to deliver a captivating performance that single-handedly makes Shaitaan an edge-of-the-seat experience, while coming across as totally believable, something that horror films usually struggle with.

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Hot Take

A secluded spot, a family holiday gone wrong, the battle of good vs evil are all the handy themes that one associates with the horror genre. Shaitaan too takes off from here. However, with the introduction of Vanraj (R Madhavan), the tone of the film changes and it doesn't look back from there. With every sequence, the film builds up to the spine-chilling climax.

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Shaitaan is slow in parts, especially in the second act where it gives way to over-the-top madness. All-in-all, the relatability factor of the film balances out its craziness.

Is Shaitaan worth the hype?

Horror films have always been a niche. The best part about Shaitaan is that its spooky elements are balanced out with his heartfelt family moments. An unassuming Vanraj casts a spell on a happy-go-lucky Janhvi (Janaki Bodiwala). What follows is a series of attempts by her father Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and mother Jyoti (Jyotika) to rescue her from his clutches.

The film does well in keeping the tension alive as it glides from one scene to another leaving us gaping at the sheer horror that the family finds itself in. To make sense of Vanraj's motives keeps us bothered but Vikas Bahl refrains from letting us have a peek behind the man's evil intentions. This becomes another hook in the film and keep us invested until the end.

Jyotika gets the short end of the stick

Jyotika's role as a helpless mother is one of the film's weakest point. It's almost like wasted potential when we see her juggling expressions between crying and appearing horrified. Her character always finds itself on the fringe while others take charge.

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Ajay Devgn delivers a restrained performance

Ajay's character as a devoted family man will remind one of the Drishyam franchise. However, given how the latter was more emotionally balanced, the actor seems a bit confused in some scenes in Shaaitan. In some scenes, the expressions and tonality of the character gets repetitive.

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

Watch it or skip it?

Shaitaan has a novel concept and it treats it well. It is not caricaturish and convinces one to the point where you will be left wondering if hypnosis is real? It also gets its jump scares right.

The way the climax is designed almost makes up for the modest execution of the film inside a mansion. The final 20 minutes of the movie and Madhavan's descent into complete madness versus Ajay's resilience is the highlight of the movie.

Bottomline

Shaitaan caters to both the family audiences and fans of the horror genre. It holds back when it needs to, never going overboard. It's one of the those films that delivers what the trailer promises — a captivating mystery blended with an emotional family drama.

Rating: 3/5 Stars