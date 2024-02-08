Advertisement

An incompetent cook, a scheming adulterous husband, dubious brotherhood, forbidden romance and one freak murder after another - this is what makes up the foundation of Abhishek Chaubey's thriller web series Killer Soup. The series treading multiple genres, however, does itself and the audience its greatest disservice by committing to numerous plot points, many of which would have best been left out of the narrative altogether.

Hot Take

Right off the bat, a lot is going on here. Killer Soup is not a lazy watch. The dark comedy thriller maintains a good pace across its initial episodes, which sets the ball rolling and amply builds up suspense. However, if patience is not your virtue, Killer Soup can make for a cumbersome experience.

Does Killer Soup live up to the hype?

Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee's names inadvertently makes Killer Soup something to watch out for. The direction has clarity and both actors on board, amply propped up by a formidable supporting cast, are essentially fully committed to their characters.

However, overzealousness may just have spoiled this broth.

Airtight performances are Killer Soup's saving grace

What sticks out, often heartbreakingly so, in Killer Soup, is the abject commitment and earnestness with which both Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma commit to their characters of Prabhakar Shetty (also Umesh Shantiram) and Swathi Shetty respectively. Sayaji Shinde, a popular name in the Marathi theatre circuit, commands a sturdy screen presence with veteran actor Nassar bringing a unique touch to the otherwise overdone trope of the disinterested police officer.

One will find themselves wondering what an enthralling watch a project with this talent - just better writing - would have made. If you honour the artist(s) more than the art, hit play on Killer Soup right away.

Abhishek Chaubey plays to his strengths while he explores new terrain

Over his years in the industry as a writer, also having effectively marked his transition into directorship, Abhishek Chaubey has largely established his cinematic aesthetic - old-world charm stained with the illicit. Killer Soup follows that brief as Chaubey's vision still manages to peak through the often crowded narrative. Chaubey must be appreciated for striking a good balance when it comes to black comedy, not letting the dark overtake the comic, or vice versa.

Too much novelty may be a deterrent

A facet where Killer Soup truly shines is the constant play between languages and song genres which adds a unique sense of authenticity to the show. Dialogues erratically switch between languages as the atmosphere is tempered by a jerk switch in background score, keeping things interesting. However, when it comes to novelty - Killer Soup has enough of it, may be too much of it.

Too many characters - each of them given a few seconds in the spotlight courtesy the little too elaborately established backgrounds, is a recipe for disaster, which inadvertently exhausts the audience.

Stream it or skip it?

If you happen to be an admirer of the comedy of errors trope, albeit splattered with adultery, murder and other linked crimes, Killer Soup may just shape up to be worth the time and patience that is required to maneuver through its twisted but often chuckle-inducing narrative.

If you get exasperated easily, the Abhishek Chaubey crime caper is best skipped.

Bottomline

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma are the most - and often along the winding length of the show - the only convincing components of Killer Soup. The series has its moments when the grotesque and the comical tie in together rather seamlessly. The storyline, however, is unnecessarily populated with one-too-many parallel plot points, dividing attention and interest with little to no payoff.

Rating: 2.5/5