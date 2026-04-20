'Auraless' Riteish Deshmukh Gets Dragged For Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Raja Shivaji, Netizens Say 'He's A Complete Misfit'

Raja Shivaji trailer was unveiled in Mumbai by the team on Monday (April 20). The historical action drama sees Riteish Deshmukh playing the legendary Maratha warrior and king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For Marathis, the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is unmatched and highly revered, and a movie on him is certain to elicit strong reactions. Raja Shivaji's trailer invited criticism for Riteish on social media, with many mentioning that he may have made a good movie as a director, but he visibly "lacks the aura" to essay Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

How are netizens reacting to Raja Shivaji trailer?

Maratha warriors are usually shown onscreen in a big and muscular frame, to do justice to the stories of valour and honour they have been historically associated with. Vicky Kaushal essayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava. For the movie, he beefed up and gained over 20 kgs of muscle mass. In Raja Shivaji trailer, to many, Riteish doesn't look the part. Criticism stemmed from his small frame and the lack of intensity in his dialogue delivery.

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"He doesn’t have the aura & personality to carry the role of a warrior (sic)," commented a social media user about Raja Shivaji trailer. Another one said, "There is no soul to it. It’s so auraless. Wish he had cast someone better and used better vfx. This looks like an insult (sic)."

Netizens also bashed Riteish's dialogue delivery as Raje, which they said lacked gravitas. Abhishek Bachchan's casting as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also invited scrutiny. This part is certain to invite comparisons with Vicky.

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Abhishesk Bachchan plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji | Image: X