RRR victory at the Oscars may have been last year but the film has not slipped away from the Academy’s mind just yet. SS Rajamouli’s magnum Opus found a special mention at the 96th Academy Award held in Dolby Theatre, California on March 11 IST. The movie makers have now reacted to the academy’s recognition for the movie.

RRR finds a special mention in Oscars 2024 as well

At the 96th Academy Awards 2023 RRR scripted history. The song from the Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer - Naatu Naatu bagged the maiden trophy for India in the Best Original Song category. Makers of the song MM Keeravani and Chandrabose received the honour. A year after this, at the 96th Academy Award the RRR fever refuses to die down.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage for a segment paying tribute to stunt performers in cinema. The Fall Guy co-stars called the crew behind stunts “unsung heroes” as they presented an AV on the greatest stunt sequences in cinema. Several scenes from SS Rajamouli’s RRR appeared in the AV. Reacting to the same the movie makers shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊 Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema.”

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song Naatu Naatu returns to Oscars

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR song Naatu Naatu was a massive hit soon after the film was released in theatres. Naatu Naatu even brought home an Oscar after it got recognised globally. While Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage last year, the song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR returned to the Academy Awards yet again. In the viral video shared by RRR team, Ariana and Cynthia were seen arriving on the stage to present the Oscar. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu video playing in the backdrop. Check the viral video below.

The viral moments of RRR on the Oscars stage have gone viral and have received much attention from netizens.