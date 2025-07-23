Saiyaara Actor Rajesh Kumar Credits Director Mohit Suri's 'Trust' In Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday Behind Film's Blockbuster Success

Mohit Suri’s romance saga Saiyaara has become an overnight sensation ever since its release on July 18. The film has introduced Bollywood to new sweethearts, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. Within just four days, the movie crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Their sudden fame has sparked interest in their backgrounds, salaries, and journeys. Now, Rajesh Kumar, who plays Aneet’s dad in the film, has shared his views on the flabbergasting craze of Krishh Kapoor and Vaani Batra’s love story.

Rajesh Kumar on what makes Saiyaara a success

In an interview with Galatta, Rajesh Kumar revealed the secret behind Saiyaara's success. He quoted, “Mohit would wait until he got the shot he had visualised. Every time, we took a shot for over four times, Ahaan would walk forward and apologise. He didn’t have a ‘give up’ attitude. This film was all about trust. This film was all about YRF believing in Mohit Suri. And Mohit Suri believing in this new couple and the supporting cast. We never thought it would be a blockbuster.”

Talking about his favourite moment from the film, Rajesh said, “My favourite scene is when Ahaan walks into the concert. I was fida on it. The shot was crazy.”

Rajesh Kumar reveals that Ahaan Panday was nervous on day one of shooting

Continuing the conversation, Rajesh also spoke about the first day of filming. He said, “Ahaan was very nervous before his first shot. We filmed that scene together. Those who have seen the film will remember the moment where he quietly hands me a bag — that was his first take. But he performed it brilliantly by the third attempt. After the scene, everyone clapped for him, and that made him feel at ease.”