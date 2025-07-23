Who Was Atheist Krishna? Popular Meme Creator And Photoshop Artist Who Tickled Funny Bones

The popular Indian content creator Atheist Krishna reportedly breathed his last on July 23 due to pneumonia-related complications. He made his name online, especially on X(Twitter) with his funny memes and Photoshop edits.

According to a post by user @nainaverse, Krishna had been unwell and needed surgery. The post claims that he developed pneumonia, which made his condition much worse. It also features a WhatsApp conversation that shows Atheist Krishna's brother confirmed that he died at 4:30 am today. His exact age was unknown; however, his sudden death has left his fans and admirers deeply shocked. Rupali Ganguly shared a tribute on social media.

Who was Atheist Krishna?

Atheist Krishna was originally from Odisha and later lived in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. He got decent fame online over the years, with 430k followers on X (Twitter) and 29.3k on Instagram, for his mastery in restoring old, faded photographs of people's loved ones. He also created funny memes and artwork based on current trends.

His emotional photo restorations, combined with a distinct style of clean and honest humour, helped him build a unique genre in the memepage space. His popularity reportedly grew after a spoof video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing went viral. That video later got reposted and praised by the honourable Prime Minister himself.

Actor Akshay Kumar also appreciated his work and shared a video message for him. In it, he recalled showing one of Krishna’s memes to Prime Minister Modi, who “had a hearty laugh.” Not much is known about Krishna’s personal life.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly mourns

After the news of his death broke, celebrities, fellow content creators, and fans shared heartfelt messages on X.

Actress Rupali Ganguly wrote on X, “The timeline feels emptier today! @Atheist_Krishna wasn’t just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour. His Photoshop jokes made us smile and laugh, but his silence today leaves a void. You’ll be missed, Krishna. Om Shanti.”