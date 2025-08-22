Saiyaara, Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Sikandar, Kesari 2 And More: Where To Watch Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2025 On OTT

2025 has already passed its midway, with only four months left before hitting 2026. Looking at the box office, it is safe to say that the year opened with action-thriller films, mass franchises and later softly shifted to rom-coms that became the blockbusters. This year, we also witnessed several record-breaking moments in Bollywood. From Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava wave, Saiyaara’s romantic anthem, to Mahavatar Narsimha shading as the highest-grossing animated film in Indian history, the wowsome directions were more than plump downers. As the year-end draws to a close, here’s where you can stream these top-grossing movies of 2025 on OTT.

Chhaava

Chhaava is an Indian historical action film featuring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film adapts Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava.

It was released in cinemas on 14 February 2025 and narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film has shattered box office records, earning ₹807.91 crore worldwide and ₹716.91 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far.

Where to watch: Netflix

Saiyaara

Saiyaara hit cinemas on July 18, 2025 and shattered box-office records, earning a worldwide collection of ₹550.8 crore and minted ₹391.65 crore in India. The film introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, bringing their debut performances in an intense love story. Although the makers have not confirmed the OTT release date, the movie is expected to stream on Netflix between late September and early October.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha hit theatres on July 25, 2025. The animated mythological film turned into a massive box office success, earning over ₹282 crore worldwide against a budget of only ₹15 crore, delivering an impressive return on investment. Although many viewers are eagerly waiting for its OTT release, the film continues its successful theatrical run, and the platform as well as the release date remain unconfirmed.

Where to watch: Yet to be announced

War 2

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and part of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani hit cinemas on August 14, 2025. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film managed to earn a solid box office collection, grossing ₹306 crore worldwide and ₹238 crore in India. The OTT release details are yet to be confirmed, but reports suggest that the Hrithik Roshan starrer will stream on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 hit cinemas on 6 June 2025, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film created buzz with two different climaxes and a story that revolved around a mysterious death on a cruise, a disputed inheritance, and several men claiming to be the rightful heir. Despite the hype, it received mixed reviews and minted ₹288.67 crore worldwide, including ₹218.42 crore from India.



Where to watch: Prime Video

Raid 2

Raid 2 hit cinemas on May 1, 2025 and became a box office success. It crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just nine days and went on to earn about ₹237.46 crore during its theatrical run.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza, released on June 20, 2025. The film ticketed strong box office numbers, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the time. Critics praised its emotional family drama and heartfelt storytelling. Instead of the usual OTT release, the makers premiered it on YouTube through a pay-per-view model.

Where to watch: YouTube (PPV)

Sky Force

The patriotic film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, hit Indian cinemas on January 24, 2025. It turned into a commercial success by crossing ₹135.51 crore in India and became the year’s first major hit, despite reports of block booking and steep ticket discounts influencing its box office numbers.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sikandar

The action-drama film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on March 30, 2025 and later premiered on Netflix on May 25, 2025. It earned ₹184.89 crore worldwide, including ₹130.89 crore in India.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 hit Indian cinemas on April 18, 2025. The film earned positive reviews from both critics and audiences, collecting ₹145 crore worldwide, including ₹110 crore from India.