Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Produce And Star In A New-Age Telugu Social Drama: Report

With a successful acting career, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also turned producer recently with the hit horror comedy Subham. Yashoda actor not only backed the project under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, but also made a cameo in the film. Now, a new buzz has started that she is starring in a Tollywood movie producing under her own banner.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to produce her Tollywood comeback film?

According to 123telugu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to lead in a new-age social drama. The report also mentions that her new production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, will produce the film. Nandini Reddy, who previously worked on Jabardasth and Oh Baby starring Samantha, will reportedly direct this film and will be made on a tight budget.

As per the report, the film’s pre-production is moving quickly, and more details will be announced soon. A few months ago, reports about this project made headlines, but Nandini Reddy dismissed them as fake at the time. Now, the news has resurfaced. However, the official confirmation and full details are yet to be revealed.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's production house

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the year 2023. Samantha moved to Mumbai to explore the Hindi filmmaking scene with The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. She went on to play a lead role in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan. Her ongoing Netflix original, Rakt Brahmand, has been reportedly delayed due to financial discrepancies.