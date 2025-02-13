Published 14:29 IST, February 13th 2025
Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE Updates: Assam Police Reaches Comedian's Residence In Pune
India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE Updates: While Samay Raina has informed the authorities through his lawyers that he is currently in the US for his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour, his request for a delayed appearance in the obscenity cases in India has been denied.
India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina is caught up in a controversy over the latest episode of India's Got Latent which blew up on the internet on Monday over some derogatory and vulgar comments passed by the panelists on the show. The National Commission for Women has taken serious note of the offensive remarks made by content creators such as Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra and summoned them for questioning.
Samay had requested a delayed appearance before the authorities in the matter due to his ongoing US and Canada tour, but his request has been denied. Apoorva and Ashish, have meanwhile, recorded their statements with the police.
Samay On IGL Controversy: In the aftermath of the backlash over obscene comments on the latest episode of India's Got Latent, Samay said he has removed all episodes of the parody show from YouTube. However, many pointed out that he did not apologise in his statement. Reportedly, Samay's upcoming shows in Ahmedabad and Surat have been canceled. In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, the Comistaan 2 winner said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.
Samay rose to prominence after winning the second season of Comicstaan in 2019. He currently has six million followers on Instagram and 7.45 million on YouTube.
15:00 IST, February 13th 2025
Who all were part of the controversial IGL episode?
Ranveer Allahabadia, show creator Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani were part of the controversial IGL episode.
14:54 IST, February 13th 2025
NCW issues strong statement against controversial Latent show remarks
"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in a statement.
14:44 IST, February 13th 2025
NCW takes IGL controversy seriously
“I condemn the language used (in the show). The NCW is very serious about the matter. We have written to the IT ministry in this regard. There is a need to regulate content on such platforms," The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said about India's Got Latent row.
14:40 IST, February 13th 2025
Latent show producers under scanner
Apart from Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, India's Got Latent producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, are also under police scanner.
14:28 IST, February 13th 2025
Samay's request over summons denied
Reportedly, Samay Raina urged that he be given time till mid-March to make an in-person appearance in the obscenity cases filed against him and others. He is currently in the US for his comedy tour. However, his request has been denied by the Mumbai Cyber Cell.
Updated 15:00 IST, February 13th 2025