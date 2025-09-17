Sangram Singh Denies Affair Rumours with Nikita Rawal as Payal Rohatgi Hints at ‘Betrayal’

Reality TV star Payal Rohatgi and her wrestler husband, Sangram Singh, have recently been grabbing headlines. There have been reports circulating in the media about his supposed romance with actress and dancer Nikita Rawal, which the wrestler has now come forward to deny.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sangram said, “Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3-4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as 'Sir,' and I respectfully call her 'Ji.' Beyond that, I don't know her much.”

Addressing the rumours, he further explained, “I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumours are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don't waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December.”