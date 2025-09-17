Updated 17 September 2025 at 16:09 IST
Sangram Singh Denies Affair Rumours with Nikita Rawal as Payal Rohatgi Hints at ‘Betrayal’
Payal Rohatgi drops a cryptic ‘betrayal’ post as husband Sangram Singh denies affair rumours with actress Nikita Rawal. The wrestler calls the buzz baseless while Payal’s pointed words keep fans guessing about cracks in their marriage.
- Entertainment News
Reality TV star Payal Rohatgi and her wrestler husband, Sangram Singh, have recently been grabbing headlines. There have been reports circulating in the media about his supposed romance with actress and dancer Nikita Rawal, which the wrestler has now come forward to deny.
In an interview with Mid-Day, Sangram said, “Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3-4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as 'Sir,' and I respectfully call her 'Ji.' Beyond that, I don't know her much.”
Addressing the rumours, he further explained, “I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumours are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don't waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December.”
However, despite Sangram’s denial, Payal's cryptic posts have continued to confuse netizens. The Bigg Boss alumna recently shared a picture of her wedding reception with Sangram and captioned the post, “Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls.” She also used the hashtag “#ladkihoonladsaktihoon” in the same post. While she has officially not acknowledged the cheating rumours or taken any names in the post, the pointed nature of her words clearly implies that all is not ok between the couple.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 16:09 IST