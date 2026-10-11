Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Chiranjeevi Join Film Industry In Wishing Amitabh Bachchan As He Turns 84

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on Sunday, with celebrities from the film industry extending heartfelt birthday wishes to the superstar and expressing love for the actor.

Sanjay Dutt wished the veteran actor in an Instagram post describing the actor as his "hero". The actor also shared throwback photos from his interactions with Amitabh Bachchan.

While sharing the photos, Sanjay Dutt said, "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you."

Prabhas also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the veteran actor’s continued love and affection over the years.

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Wishing the legendary Amitabh sir a very Happy Birthday! Ever grateful for all the love u have shown..! Have a wonderful year ahead sir. Amitabh Bachchan.”

Actress Kajol described Amitabh Bachchan as "witty" and "uber cool" while extending her birthday wishes.

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"Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always," wrote Kajol.

Earlier, megastar Chiranjeevi posted a picture of himself with Big B and referred to him as his “dearest Guru Ji” in a birthday message.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself hugging Amitabh Bachchan and wished him good health and happiness. The actor also spoke about how Big B’s love for cinema and respect for his craft have inspired him over the years.

In his birthday post, Chiranjeevi praised Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication to acting and his humble nature.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special.”

Chiranjeevi also wished the veteran actor many more happy years, hoping that he would continue doing what he loves. Extending his wishes, he wrote, “Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!”

Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday, celebrating the Bollywood megastar’s iconic baritone, dramatic pauses and enduring screen presence in a social media post accompanied by a nostalgic picture of the two actors from their 1985 film 'Geraftaar.'

Haasan’s tribute highlighted the distinctive qualities that have made Bachchan one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable performers.

“He made the baritone iconic, the pause dramatic, and the raised eyebrow a plot twist,” Haasan wrote.

He also referred to Bachchan’s memorable delivery of the familiar greeting, adding, “Amit Ji can make even a simple 'Deviyon aur Sajjano' sound like a blockbuster opening. The man has always been in a league of his own.”

Concluding his message with a salute to Bachchan’s celebrated screen persona, Haasan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Angry Young Man!”

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Bachchan has spent more than five decades in Indian entertainment, establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.

His breakthrough came with the 1973 film Zanjeer, in which his portrayal of Inspector Vijay Khanna helped establish the Angry Young Man persona that became synonymous with his screen identity.

He subsequently demonstrated his range through films such as Black and Paa, while his work on television introduced him to audiences across generations.

His association with the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which debuted on Indian television in 2000, became another defining chapter in his career.

Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema has earned him numerous honours, including four National Film Awards for Best Actor. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018.