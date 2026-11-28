Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra gave fans a memorable surprise when Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh invited her on stage during his Mumbai concert for an impromptu dance. Diljit shared a video on his Instagram handle from the packed event, capturing the actress enthusiastically joining him on the stage.

The duo's spontaneous performance drew loud cheers from the audience. While performing, Dosanjh spotted Malhotra among the concertgoers and extended his hand towards her, inviting her to join him on stage. Visibly delighted by the unexpected gesture, the actress walked up, held his hand and broke into an energetic dance alongside the singer as he continued his performance.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Diljit wrote, “Sanya Ji what a Charm” The celebratory moment came against the backdrop of security concerns surrounding the concert. Ahead of the performance, alleged bomb threats prompted heightened security arrangements at the venue.

Addressing the audience during his set, Dosanjh said the threats appeared aimed at frightening people and discouraging them from attending his show. He maintained that his response would be one of love. “They said they want to blow up Daljit with a bomb. Their only aim is that no one should go to Diljit's show; people should be threatened. Shehron me barood ka mausam hai... gaon chalke dekho, ye amrood ka mausam hai. I love you. Doesn’t matter if you throw a bomb at me, I have love for you only.”

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The singer also acknowledged the large turnout, noting that several people were still waiting outside the venue. He thanked the Mumbai Police for managing security and facilitating entry. Actresses Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani and Triptii Dimri, among others, also attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and were spotted grooving to his songs.

The Mumbai concert took place amid reports of security threats targeting several locations across the city. A day before the show, an alleged threat email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide warned of bomb blasts at the mayor's office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and other locations. The email also claimed bombs had been planted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Sion and Acharya Metro Station.

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Dosanjh's India tour has faced similar security concerns in other cities. Ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore, bomb threats were reportedly sent to the Mayor's office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. A separate bomb threat was also reported ahead of his scheduled Bengaluru concert on November 29, with police registering a case following an email warning of a possible explosion at the venue and a nearby metro station.