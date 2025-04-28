Sardaar Ji 3: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Removed From Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Due To Pahalgam Attack?

Earlier this year, rumours were rife that Diljit Dosanjh is set to collaborate with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for his next film, Sardaar Ji 3. This left the fans excited as Hania enjoys a huge fan following in India and is also rumoured to be dating Rapper Badshah. However, the latest buzz suggests that the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress might get replaced post the Pahalgam attack. On April 22, terrorists, said to be from Pakistan, killed around 26 tourists. This soured India and Pakistan's relations, leading to a diplomatic crisis. Not just this, it will also impact the entertainment industry of both countries.

Hania Aamir replaced in Sardaar Ji 3?

The team wrapped up the UK schedule of Sardaar Ji 3 last month, and before beginning with the next schedule, the makers are thinking of removing Hania's scene and reshooting it with a different actress. Soon after the report was posted, the netizens were quick to share their reaction, and most of them believe this move is an appropriate decision.

A user wrote, "She didn’t drop out... hahahaha lol she doesn’t have the status to drop out. She was thrown out of the movie, that too after being insulted. Chalo jo hua achha hua... After all they deserve this!!" Another wrote, "Apne desh ke log toh bhaaw dete hain nahi.... Saara naam hindustaan aake kamaya hai saare pakistani artists ne .. from actors to writers and musicians." A third user wrote, "This is called jaise ko taisa."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The makers are yet to issue an official statement.

All about Sardaar Ji 3