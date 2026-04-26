Saturday Box Office: Michael And Bhooth Bangla Register Big Jump On Weekend, Akshay Kumar Starrer Finally Breaches ₹100 Cr Mark

After a week of free run, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla finally saw a surprise contender at the box office. The Hollywood flick, Michael, hit the big screens on April 24, a week after the Bollywood horror comedy. In the first weekend of release, the Jaafar Jackson biopic on Michael Jackson has sprung a surprise at the Indian box office.

Michael and Bhooth Bangla are running in cinema halls now | Image: Republic

On Saturday, both films saw substantial growth in business. While the Akshay Kumar starrer is in its second week of theatrical run, the Hollywood movie stood the test of its first weekend after release. With no other significant movie in the running, the collections of both movies are likely to register an uptick in the coming days.

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla breaches ₹100 crore after a week of theatrical run

Bhooth Bangla opened to mixed reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. Despite the film marking the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, it failed to replicate the success of their previous collaborations. The movie, which also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, concluded its first week at the box office with ₹84.40 crore.

After collecting ₹6.84 crore on the second Friday of release, the movie witnessed almost double growth and minted ₹12.90 crore. The film's total now stands at ₹100.90 crore. The collection is likely to increase substantially on Sunday.



Also Read: Michael Moonwalks To A Better Occupancy Against Bhooth Bangla On Day 2

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Michael holds steady at the Indian box office

Fans of Michael Jackson and enthusiasts of his music are flocking to the theatres to catch the biopic on the big screens. The Jaafar Jackson opened to a decent ₹5 crore in India, including the premiere shows. On Saturday, the movie minted another ₹5 crore. Michael has amassed a total of ₹10.30 Cr at the box office in India. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.