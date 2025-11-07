Shrikant Tiwari ‘Cooks the Entire Spy Universe’ in the New Family Season 3 Trailer, Netizens Shower Love

The trailer of season 3 of Family Man dropped today, and the netizens are beyond excited to welcome their favorite spy, Shrikant Tiwari, back. Directed by Raj and DK, the third season retains the original star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Shareeb Hashmi, Priya Mani, Ashelesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. The notable additions to this season’s star cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, who seems to be playing the main baddie, Nimrat Kaur, and Darshan Kumar.

What does season 3 of Family Man promise?

Keeping in line with the theme of the show, Shrikant and JK seem to be continuing their banter-filled exploits of their action-filled spy life in season 3. The trailer opens with Shrikant telling his family about the true nature of his job, a plotline that is sure to bring in some meme-worthy sarcastic jokes and drama. On the professional front, season 3 will take Shrikant and JK to the lush hills of the North East to face a formidable drug smuggler being played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

In the third installment of the massively popular show, the stake seems much higher for Shrikant and JK, who somehow become wanted criminals in a turn of events. The viewers are excited to watch the sequence of events unfold that makes Shrikant admit that he is scared in one of the scenes from the trailer.

Fans react to the trailer

Given the massive popularity of the show and the love that people have for Manoj Bajpayee’s character, the audience is surely excited to catch a glimpse of the upcoming season. One of the users wrote, “Srikant tiwarii is backkk babyyyyy,” while another quipped, “Spy universe: Humein kyun toda?” referring to the dialogue in the trailer where Shrikant’s son asks if he has a code name like ‘lion, tiger, ' alluding to the characters from YRF’s Spy Universe, to which Shrikant replies in trademark dry wit, saying he works in intelligence and not in the circus.

Just like the other seasons, the dialogue of the series, dripping with wit and swag, has become popular among the audience. One dialogue that clearly stands out in the comments is the one in which Jaideep Ahlawat says, “Aukaat badhani chahiye, bhoolni nahi”.