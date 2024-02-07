Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Singham Actor Ashok Saraf To Be Conferred With Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf, who is known for his work in several keynote projects like Singham, will be conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashok Saraf
Ashok Saraf | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf will soon be conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award. The news, as per IANS, was revealed by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Saraf has enjoyed a long spanning career in front of the camera, across the mediums of film, television as well as theatre.

Ashok Saraf to be conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award


Ashok Saraf, now 76, has been a performer for over five decades. The actor has precisely been a part of 180 Marathi films, 52 Hindi films, 12 Marathi Nataks and 10 television series. He has straddled from comedy to serious to villainous roles through his acting. 

Over the years, he has been decorated with several awards and honours, including Maharashtra State Film Award Pandu Havaldar and 10 State Government Awards for acting in Marathi films. The Maharashtra Bhushan Award-2023 is the latest addition in his long list of achievements. On the personal front, Saraf is married to actress and producer Nivedita Joshi. The couple have a son, Aniket, who is a chef.

Ashok Saraf's career in review


Saraf started his acting career in 1969 with the Marathi film Janaka. Since then, he has worked in over 250 Marathi films, mostly in comic roles, besides acting in more than 50 Bollywood movies and 10 television serials, along with a dozen theatre productions. He has teamed with up actors like Laxmikant Berde and Sachin Pilgaonkar in different films.

Some of the prominent Bollywood films in which Saraf could be seen include Damaad, Pratighat, Benaam Badshah, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Karan Arjun, Army, Koyla, Gupt, Yes Boss, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Khubsoorat, Joru Ka Gulam, Jodi No. 1 and Singham, among others. Saraf was also seen prominently on various channels in tele-serials like Hum Paanch, Professor Pyarelal, Aa Bail Mujhe Maar, Ye Chhoti Badi Batein, Don’t Worry Ho Jayega and many more in both Hindi and Marathi.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

