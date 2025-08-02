Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review – Ajay Devgn Returns As Jassi With His Jazbaat!

Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review

Director: - Vijay Kumar Arora

Cast: - Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta, Dolly Ahluwalia

Duration: - 147.32 minutes

Rating: - 3.5

*Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios*

In a time when most sequels struggle to live up to the original, Son of Sardaar 2 does the unexpected—it doubles the fun, triples the heart, and throws in just the right amount of madness to become one of the year’s most entertaining family comedies. With Ajay Devgn back in the role of the ever-charming Jassi, the film is a riotous ride that celebrates love, unity, and the glorious chaos of desi families.

Film is Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. This time, our lovable Sardaar lands in London hoping to reunite with his wife Dimple (Neeru Bajwa). But instead of open arms, he’s greeted with shocking news—she’s moved on, has a boyfriend, and wants a divorce. Just like that, Jassi finds himself out on the streets, suitcase in hand, heartbroken and homeless in a city full of strangers.

But fate has other plans. Enter Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a spirited Pakistani businesswoman running a vibrant wedding dance company. She takes Jassi in, and what starts as a kind gesture quickly becomes the setup for a madcap adventure. Rabia needs Jassi to pretend to be the Indian father of Saba (Roshni Walia), who is in love with Goggi (Sahil Mehta), the son of ultra-traditional Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan). The only problem? The Sandhus demand an Indian bride with strong family values—something they fear a Pakistani background won’t quite convey.

And so begins the great Indian drama, complete with fake identities, layered lies, wedding madness, and cross-cultural comedy—all tied together with moments of surprising emotional depth.

Ajay Devgn is in top comic form here. His ability to switch from deadpan humour to genuine emotion is what anchors the film. He’s effortlessly funny in the scenes where his cover is nearly blown, and yet grounded enough to make you feel for Jassi when the emotional beats land. Mrunal Thakur impresses with a confident and warm performance, making her commercial masala film debut feel like she’s been doing this for years.

The real surprise, though, is Deepak Dobriyal as Gul—a transgender character who brings both comic timing and tender honesty to the role. It’s the kind of performance that lingers. Ravi Kishan also shines bright as Raja Sandhu, delivering a hilarious blend of Bihari accent and Punjabi attitude, with dialogue delivery that’s sharp and memorable.

Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Dolly Ahluwalia, Ashwini Kalsekar, and the late Mukul Dev round out a stellar supporting cast. Each character is given enough space to shine, making sure the ensemble never feels bloated or underused.

Visually, the film dazzles. From Scotland’s sweeping landscapes to London’s buzzing streets and the vibrant flavour of Punjab, every location is framed like a postcard. The colourful production design and rich cinematography add to the film’s festive energy.

The music is another major win. With tracks like Pehla Tu Duja Tu, Nazar Battu, and Nachdi, the film delivers catchy, mood-lifting songs that blend seamlessly into the story. These aren’t just musical fillers—they push the narrative forward and elevate the emotional tone.

Director Vijay Kumar Arora deserves praise for pulling off a large-scale family entertainer that balances humour with heart. Handling such a massive cast while keeping the pacing brisk and the storytelling sharp is no easy feat—but he nails it. The writing stays witty without turning crass, and the emotional payoff in the final act is surprisingly moving.

And yes, keep an eye out for a fun twist in the climax—Ajay Devgn has saved a little surprise that’ll have fans grinning ear to ear.

Son of Sardaar 2 isn’t trying to be subtle or understated—and that’s exactly why it works. It’s loud, lively, and proudly desi in the best possible way. A film that brings families together, makes you laugh out loud, and reminds you why some sequels are worth the wait.