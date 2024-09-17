sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Row Over 'Emergency' | J&K Assembly Polls | PM Modi-Trump Meet | Lebanon Pager Explosions | Kolkata Horror |

Published 22:10 IST, September 17th 2024

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja To Move Into ₹231 Crore Notting Hill Bungalow: Report

Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, are reportedly preparing to move into their new London home, valued at a whopping ₹231.47 crore, soon.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sonam-Anand To Move Into ₹231 Crore Notting Hill Bungalow: Report
Sonam-Anand To Move Into ₹231 Crore Notting Hill Bungalow: Report | Image: GQ India Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:10 IST, September 17th 2024