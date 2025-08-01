South Theatrical Releases In August 2025: Coolie, Mass Jathara, Revolver Rita, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira And More To Watch On Big Screens

Check out the list of South Indian movies releasing in 2025 | Image: Republic

South Theatrical Releases In August 2025: This month will remain rather dull for South Indian cinema as not many prominent movies will be releasing in cinema halls. However, Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Ravi Teja's Maas Jathara are two major titles that will look to make an impact at the box office. Check out the full list of South releases this month.

Coolie

Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna will face-off in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The action drama also features Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir in important roles.

Release date: August 14

Mass Jathara

Ravi Teja's upcoming film is set to be an action spectacle. It will feature the Mass Maharaja alongside Sreeleela and is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

Release date: August 27

War 2

Tollywood star Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut in the 6th YRF spyverse movie War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The dubbed version will also release in Tamil and Telugu.

Release date: August 14



Revolver Rita

Keerthy Suresh features in the upcoming crime comedy movie Revolver Rita. The Tamil entertainer featuring the Baby John star is directed by K Chandru.

Release date: August 27

Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan star in the Malayalam comedy drama directed by Althaf Salim. The movie has been in the making for long now and will finally release this month.

Release date: August 29

45

The powerful trio of Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty will feature in Arjun Janya's debut feature film 45.

Release date: August 15

Lokah - Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films banner is all set to create a superhero film universe, Lokah, in Malayalam, the first of which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles.

Release date: Onam festival

Sahasam

Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony and Narain will headline Sahasam, written and helmed by Bibin Krishna of Twenty One Gms (2022) fame.

Release date: August 8

Balti

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil, Balti stars Shane Nigam, Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Alphonse Puthren in the lead roles. It is directed by Unni Sivalingam.