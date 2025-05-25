Streaming On OTT This Week (May 26 To June 1): Sikandar, HIT 3, Criminal Justice 4, Captain America Brave New World, Kankhajura And More

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV, among others. From Captain America: Brave New World and Criminal Justice: A Family Matter to Kankhajura, the list has all titles from various genres.

Sikandar

A tragic accident pushes the powerful Sikandar to protect the less fortunate by standing up to corruption and greed — using any means necessary. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film premieres today, May 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings — and tracks down a key suspect. The documentary will premiere on May 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Captain America: Brave New World

As he takes on the mantle of Captain America, Sam Wilson soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must unravel a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers. Starring Sam Wilson, the film is schedule to premiere on May 28.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

HIT: The Third Case

Arjun Sarkaar, a top HIT officer from Visakhapatnam, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he pursues a group of elusive killers, the case tests his skills and mental strength. Starring Nani, Karthi and Srinidhi Shetty, the film will release on May 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

A unique case falls into Madhav Mishra's (played by Pankaj Tripathi) lap, and it is neither simple nor straightforward. The series will stream on May 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Everything About My Wife

A man hires a Casanova to seduce his wife so she'll leave him, but he regrets his decision as he falls back in love with her. Starring Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado and Sam Milby, the comedy drama will release on May 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Andhar Maya

The Khatu family's yearly visit to their ancestral mansion takes a sinister turn with a series of deaths. With conflict and suspense rising around the mansion's fate, will the family survive the stay? Releasing in Marathi, the series will stream on May 30.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kankhajura

Starring Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju and Sarah Jane Dias, the gripping new thriller is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Israeli drama Magpie. The series follows Ashu, who, after serving 14 years for a crime from his youth, returns to reconnect with his brother Max. As they struggle to rebuild trust, Ashu's dark past and dangerous connections resurface, threatening Max's life and business. A gripping story of family, redemption, and the shadows that never truly fade. It will stream on May 30.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The Heart Knows

After a heart transplant, Manuel feels a personality shift and explores his donor's life, leading him to meet the widowed Vale and her community. The film will premiere on May 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

And Just Like That

The iconic characters and world of Sex and the City are the exciting jumping off point for this all-new series, which finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating the complicated reality of friendship, family, and New York in their 50s. The film will release on May 30.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Love In Taipei

Based on Abigail Hing Wen's New York Times best-selling book Loveboat, Taipei and starring Ashley Liao and Ross Butler, this coming-of-age romantic drama immerses the sheltered young American Ever Wong in a whirlwind of first love and self-discovery during a wild, fun and unforgettable summer in Taipei. It will stream on June 1.