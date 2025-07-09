Stunt Biking In Ladakh Lands YouTuber Ali Iqbal In Trouble, Gets Booked For 'Endangering' Region's Fragile Ecosystem

Popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer Ali Aalyan Iqbal has been booked in the Leh Police for "endangering Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem". Ali, known for his biking and bodybuilding videos was booked under section 125 & 292 of BNS 2023 Act. Ali is in legal trouble for dangerously riding a superbike in the restricted zones of Pangong Lake and Nubra sand dunes. YouTuber Ali, who has 2.74 million subscribers on his channel Aalyan vlogs and was in Ladakh in last week of June when photos and videos were taken and later shared on his social media handles.

Ali Aalyan Iqbal has been booked after his trip to Leh | Image: Instagram

Leh Police shared an update on X in the matter and also posted photos of Ali on his bike, performing stunts. "An Indian tourist was booked U/S 125 & 292 of BNS 2023 for dangerously riding a bike in restricted zones of Pangong Lake & Nubra sand dunes, endangering Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem. Visitors are urged to respect local laws to protect Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem (sic)," the post read.

In the photos, Ali can be revving up his bike at the Nubra sand dunes, leaving behind a trail of dust. In other images, he can be seen performing hand stands on his superbike, which is parked in the Pangong Lake. In these snaps, he appears shirtless.