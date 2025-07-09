Coolie Actor Soubin Shahir Denies Arrest In Financial Fraud Case Related To Manjummel Boys

Malayalam actor and producer Soubin Shahir was arrested and later released on bail in a case of financial fraud. This comes before Soubin's next big film, Coolie opposite Rajinikanth is set to release on August 14. The case of fraud is related to Soubin's 2024 Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, in which he not only played the lead role but also served as the producer.

According to the reports, Soubin, along with producers Babu Shahir and Shawn Anthony, was arrested by the Maradu police in Kerala. The film earned over ₹240 crore at the worldwide box office. Siraj Valiyaveettil, who invested ₹7 crore in Manjummel Boys, filed a case, alleging that he was informed that the film’s total budget would be ₹22 crore. Later, he got to know that only ₹18.65 crore was spent on making and promoting the film. Siraj has also alleged that he was not paid 40 percent profit that he was promised when he came on board Manjummel Boys as one of the financiers.

Soubin Shahir was actor-producer in Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram

According to the police, Soubin and team mislead the other backers of Manjummel Boys into believing that shoot on the film had already begun and one of the initial schedules were complete when in reality, the film hadn't gone on the floors. The Kerala High Court, which granted anticipatory bail to the accused, had ruled that the trio could not be questioned in custody but directed them to cooperate with the police during the investigation. Reportedly, Soubin denied arrest in the case and claimed he went to the cops for arbitration.