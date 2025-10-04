Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty Starrer Locks ₹200 Crore 1st Weekend Biz

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Kantara prequel is doing very good business in India in all languages. A pan-India film in the truest sense of the word, the Hindi version of the folk action thriller has emerged as the second biggest contributor, after Kannada, to its domestic collections. On day 3, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected well over ₹50 crore in all languages and also comfortably crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the box office. With the current trend, not only will the film cross the ₹200 crore mark on Sunday (September 5), it will also aim to become a ₹500 crore grosser in India.

Kantara Hindi version mints ₹50 crore in three days

Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi version has emerged as its second biggest contributor with almost ₹50 crore collections in three days in this language alone. Kannada version leads, while Telugu version is at the third spot. In the Hindi belts, the single screen audiences were expected to turn up for the movie and that appears to be the case.

Kantara Chapter 1 can also be watched in IMAX in India | Image: X

The film's Hindi version minted ₹18.50 crore on Thursday (Dussehra), followed by ₹12.5 crore on Friday and ₹16.50-₹18.50 crore on Saturday. Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected nearly ₹163 crore in three days.

Kantara makers urge fans to not indulge in piracy

The makers of director Rishab Shetty's just released pan-India film Kantara: Chapter 1 have appealed to audiences and fans not to support piracy, saying it will harm the film and those associated with it. The team also urged audiences not to record or share videos from theatres, even with good intentions.