Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Accused Pawan Bishnoi And Jagtar Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted bail to the two primary accused, Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh. The decision comes nearly four years after the brutal killing of the popular Punjabi singer in May 2022.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after reviewing the regular bail pleas of the duo.

The court’s decision was influenced by their imprisonment, spanning over three and a half years, and the slow progress of the trial, which involved approximately 180 prosecution witnesses.

Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. The attack shocked the music industry and triggered a major investigation by the Punjab Police.

Allegations and Defense Arguments

The prosecution alleged that Pawan Bishnoi played a pivotal role in the execution of the crime.

According to investigators, he facilitated the arrangement of a Bolero vehicle used by the shooters during the ambush in Punjab's Mansa district.

During the hearing, the State counsel pointed to 41 phone calls between Pawan and other co-accused as evidence of conspiracy.

However, Pawan’s counsel argued that the allegations were based primarily on a confessional statement from another case in which he had already been discharged.

The defence further emphasised that no weapons or incriminating material were discovered from him. He has no family or organisational ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, despite the shared surname.

Jagtar Singh, a neighbour of the late singer, was accused of conducting reconnaissance (recce) of Moose Wala’s residence and tracking his movements.

His legal team countered that the CCTV cameras cited by the police were installed for his own home's security and were not part of any criminal surveillance.

Judicial Observations

The Bench expressed concern over the use of mobile phones within prison facilities, questioning how the accused were able to make dozens of calls to coordinate activities while in custody.

While the State argued that protected witnesses had already testified against the accused, the Court ultimately deemed it fit to grant bail, given the limited role attributed to the duo compared to the shooters and the mastermind.