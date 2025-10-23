Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family to Challenge CBI’s Closure Report, Says It Is All Eyewash

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is once again in the headlines after the actor’s family has announced that they are going to challenge CBI’s final closure report on the case that was filed by Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh. The report in question was submitted earlier his year in March.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Varun Singh spoke to the media about the issue, revealing why the family deems it fit to challenge the CBI’s closure report. On a chat with Republic, he says, “The version of the closure report that we have right now only entails the report. In criminal law, the report is a written version of the prosecution. All the documents required to be filed along with the report have not been filed. Currently, it does not make legal sense to say that the closure report is true and has honestly concluded everything. In fact, this was done in the month of March. We have been in the court for the last six months, and date after date, CBI has taken time to file the complete set of documents. The fact that they have not been able to produce the complete set of documents even after seven months itself shows that there is a lot of lacuna.”

What is missing from the reports?

He further adds, “The report suggests that it could have been a suicide, not conclusively stating if it was a suicide or not. The medical reports, the DNA reports, or whatever investigation has gone on, including the bank statement, none of have not been filed. So to conclusive state that this is how death has happened would be far-fetched. When the entire set of documents, along with the report, is given to us, we will definitely challenge the report.”

What exactly does SSR’s family find fishy?

