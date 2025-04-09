Tamannaah Bhatia Handles Journalist’s Cheeky Question About Vijay Varma Like a Boss Amid Breakup Buzz | WATCH

After a relationship that made headlines, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have recently parted ways. However, it seems like the media is still buzzing about their split, with every mention of one sparking interest in the other.

During a promotional event for her upcoming Telugu film Odela 2 in Mumbai, Tamannaah was faced with a rather spicy question from a journalist. Trying to spice things up a little, the reporter cheekily asked, "Aisi koi personality hai jiske upar aap tantra mantra ki vidya se uske upar Vijay haasil karna chahti hai?" ("Is there anyone you’d want to conquer using the powers of Tantra Mantra?").

The question, clearly referring to her ex-boyfriend, Vijay but Tamannaah wasn’t about to fall into that trap.

Tamannaah Handles the Question Like a Pro

Tamannaah handled the tricky question with her usual calm and grace. Instead of getting involved in the spicy topic, she responded with poise, avoiding any drama.

Tamannaah sharply responded, “Yeh to aap pe hie karna padega. Fir aare paparazzi mere mutthi mein hoga. What do you say? Karle? Sir pe hie karle? Then all the paparazzi will be listening to whatever I say. (It has to be done on you only. Then all the paparazzi will be in my control. What do you say? Should we do it on him?)”

Her response indicated that she was not interested in discussing her past relationship and preferred to focus on her work.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Break Up

Last month, there were reports that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have broken up after being in a relationship for two years. While the two have not yet spoken up about it, their breakup was confirmed on Holi as they both came to Raveena Tandon’s house to celebrate the festival, but were clicked separately. Even in the inside pictures of the party, the two were not clicked together.

