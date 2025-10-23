₹15 Crore For Dude? Mamitha Baiju Reacts To Rumours Around Her Hefty Salary For Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer

After the box office success of the rom-com Premalu (2024), Mamitha Baiju became an overnight star. Although the actress has been working in the Malayalam film industry since 2017, she got fame outside of her home state Kerala after Premalu, opposite Naslen Gafoor. A sequel to it is also in the works. Meanwhile, Mamitha is basking in the success of her latest release Dude, which also marks one of her bigger projects outside Mollywood.

She also has an envious line-up of movies, including Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay, D54 with Dhanush and Suriya 46 opposite Suriya. While the list of her projects is much-awaited and a long one, it has also been rumoured that Mamitha has hiked her fees and is being paid around ₹15 crore for a project, including Dude.

Mamitha talked about the speculation surrounding her remuneration in an interview with Onmanorama, saying, "There were reports circulating on social media claiming that I received ₹15 crore as my salary for the movie. I’m not active on social media, but someone sent me a link, and I was honestly shocked to see the comments! People seemed to believe it completely. Some even wrote things like, ‘Has she really become that big to demand ₹15 crore?’ People should understand that not everything they see on social media is true.”

Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan in a BTS still from Dude | Image: X

₹15 crore for a film is what lead actresses charge for biggest projects that come out of an industry. Neither the scale of movies Mamitha features in nor their success so far has been so significant that she is paid the claimed amount. While Mamitha may have dismissed rumours surrounding her hefty salary for Dude and other upcoming projects, she is certainly one of the most promising actresses in the Indian film industry, with a possible pan-India appeal.