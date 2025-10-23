Viral Video: Prabhas Rings In 46th Birthday On Set With Salaar 2 Director Prashanth Neel

‘Rebel Star’ Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birthday today, October 23. The actor, who is busy with the shoot of the film The Raja Saab, rang in his special day on the set of a film. Several videos and photos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Prabhas could be seen surrounded by his fans and crew members on the set. A table was decorated with many cakes and presents for the Baahubali fame. Sporting an oversized hoodie and a beanie, Prabhas could be seen cutting the cake. Interestingly, Salaar director Prashanth Neel was present in the video and could be seen feeding cake to the actor. As per reports, people from the team of Hombale were also present at the celebration.

Prabhas gets a special birthday wish from sister

Fans, followers and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to pen heartwarming birthday wishes for Prabhas, one of the most followed Tollywood actors. To make the day even more special, his sister Pragathi also penned a sweet wish for her "Annayaaaa". Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhh. Our built-in protector and life-long guide @actorprabhas. Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers." She also shared a string of pictures with Prabhas.



