Viral Video: Prabhas Rings In 46th Birthday On Set With Salaar 2 Director Prashanth Neel
Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birthday with the director of his superhit movie Salaar 2. Videos of the Rebel Star with Prashant Neel are now viral on social media.
‘Rebel Star’ Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birthday today, October 23. The actor, who is busy with the shoot of the film The Raja Saab, rang in his special day on the set of a film. Several videos and photos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media.
In the video, Prabhas could be seen surrounded by his fans and crew members on the set. A table was decorated with many cakes and presents for the Baahubali fame. Sporting an oversized hoodie and a beanie, Prabhas could be seen cutting the cake. Interestingly, Salaar director Prashanth Neel was present in the video and could be seen feeding cake to the actor. As per reports, people from the team of Hombale were also present at the celebration.
Prabhas gets a special birthday wish from sister
Fans, followers and industry insiders took to their social media accounts to pen heartwarming birthday wishes for Prabhas, one of the most followed Tollywood actors. To make the day even more special, his sister Pragathi also penned a sweet wish for her "Annayaaaa". Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday Annayaaaa. Love you so muchhhh. Our built-in protector and life-long guide @actorprabhas. Always your biggest fans and loudest cheers." She also shared a string of pictures with Prabhas.
Prabhas is currently preparing for his role in the movie The Raja Saab. Scheduled to release in April this year, the film will now hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in his kitty, shooting for which is yet to begin. The actor will also be seen in the sequel to the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas will also collaborate with Prashanth Neel once again, for the film, Salaar 2.
Published On: 23 October 2025 at 13:37 IST