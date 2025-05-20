Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi Blames His 'Light Of Your Life' Keneeshaa Francis For Their Divorce: There Is A Third Person In Our Marriage...

Ravi Mohan's personal life has been making headlines for a few months now. The controversy erupted when the actor announced a separation from his wife, allegedly without consulting her. This was followed by the actor making a public appearance with his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis at a wedding, prompting Aarti Ravi to pen a long note claiming that he has abandoned her and their sons and left them in a financial crisis. Ravi Mohan hit back at her with another note accepting his relationship with Keneeshaa Francis and claiming that during his marriage with Aarti, he went through ‘physical, emotional and verbal’ abuse. He also accused her and her family of ‘using’ him for finances. Amid this, the actor's girlfriend also made veiled digs at his estranged wife on social media. In the most recent development, Aarti Ravi has released another explosive statement, claiming it to be her ‘final and fearless’ truth.

Aarti Ravi pens explosive note countering all allegations against her

On May 20, Aarti Ravi posted a strongly worded note countering all the allegations levelled against her by her husband. Starting with his relationship with Keneeshaa, she exposed that he was having an extra-marital affair with her long before any divorce papers were filed'. Without naming the singer directly, Aarti shared, “The truth needs to be said – once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control- none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn’t something between us-it was someone outside. The “light of your life" brought only darkness into ours. That’s the truth. This person was already in the picture-long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn’t guesswork. I have proof."



Also Read: Ravi Mohan's Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis Drops Cryptic Note On 'New Beginnings' Amid Actor's Ugly Divorce Battle With Aarti Ravi

In her next point, she refuted Ravi Mohan's claim that her being a ‘controlling wife’. She argued that she was simply ‘protecting him from harmful habits’. She also countered his claims of being ‘thrown out of the house in the middle of the night, barefoot’. She mentioned, “He left home barefoot, stripped of his belongings and dignity? The truth? He left in branded sneakers, fully clothed, with access to his wallet, and Range, along with every other possession he wished to take. He wasn’t exiled. He exited- calmly, consciously, and with a plan." She also added that Ravi had accused her of not letting him meet his parents, and yet, when ‘ousted,’ he sought refuge in his girlfriend's residence and not with his ‘estranged parents’.



Also Read: Ravi Mohan-Kenishaa Francis Receive Massive Backlash For Brazen Public Appearance After Aarti Alleges Abandonment, Financial Crisis