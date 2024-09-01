Published 20:23 IST, September 1st 2024
83 Actor Jiiva, Hounded With MeToo Questions, Leaves Press Meet Midway: No Issues In Tamil Cinema
MeToo In Mollywood: Tamil actor Jiiva lost his cool in the media when he was constantly asked about the repercussions of the #MeToo movement in Tamil cinema.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Actor Jiiva stormed off event when asked about MeToo | Image: Jiiva/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:23 IST, September 1st 2024