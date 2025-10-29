A Ride To Remember! Rajinikanth Flies Economy, Greets Fans Mid-Flight Enroute Jailer 2 Shoot In Goa | Watch

Rajinikanth is currently shooting his upcoming movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Although the makers are keeping everything tightly under wraps, it remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Amid the buzz, a video has surfaced on social media showing Thalaiva travelling to Goa, reportedly for the Jailer 2 schedule. He was seen smiling and greeting fans in the economy flight.

Rajinikanth's humble gesture towards his fans above the clouds is going viral

A video shared by fans on X(formerly Twitter) shows Rajinikanth on a flight, seated towards the front in economy class. As several passengers take out their phones and cheer, he stands up, waves at them briefly, and then sits down again. Even the airline staff smile, while some fans clap in excitement. He was wearing a dark blue shirt.

“Superstar #Rajinikanth turns a flight into a mini theatre with his charm! On his way to Goa for the #Jailer2 next schedule,” a fan wrote while reposting the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another commented, “Very lucky fans.” One enthusiastic fan added, “Rajinikanth in an economy seat, yet the aura around him feels first class.” Many others also remarked how ‘lucky’ the passengers were to meet him.

This isn’t the first time Rajinikanth’s craze has reached high above the sea level. Early on April 26, videos of Rajinikanth boarding a domestic commercial flight went viral on social media. In the clip, the crew warmly welcomed the actor, while passengers erupted in excitement, amazed by his humble presence. In his signature style, the Coolie actor waved and greeted his fans as they quickly took out their phones to capture photos and videos of him.

Update on Jailer 2

Rajinikanth is playing ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan reprises her role, and Shiva Rajkumar has confirmed his return for a cameo.

