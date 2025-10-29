'OG Angoori Bhabhi' Shilpa Shinde To Return To Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre Replaced: Reports

Shilpa Shinde became a household name after essaying the role of the sweet and naive Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. However, the actress quit the show in just one year of its inception. 9 years after her controversial exit from the show, the actress is reportedly making a return in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. However, neither Shilpa nor any other member from the show's team has confirmed the development yet.

A source close to the development of the show told Instant Bollywood, “Yes, there are talks for Shilpa to return as Angoori Bhabhi, and everyone is hoping the deal materialises soon. The decision was made as everyone feels the show needs a revival. After running successfully for a decade, the channel wants to introduce new elements and characters to refresh Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.”

The insider also added that the show will return in a new avtar by the end of the year. The publication stated, “A new set is being built, and viewers can expect major changes in the storyline. The makers plan to begin shooting for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 by mid-December.”

Republic reached out to Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe director Shashank Bali, who claimed to be unaware of the development, and producer Benafir Kohli, who remained unavailable for comment. Currently, Shubhangi Atre plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi on the show.

About Shilpa Shinde's controversial exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Since Shilpa Shinde shot to overnight fame after Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, her decision to leave the show came as a shock. What followed was mudslinging and a war of words in which the actress accused the producers of ‘mental torture’. She also claimed that the banner refused to let her feature in other projects, citing an exclusivity clause. Following her exit from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa Shinde appeared in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as a winner of the season.



