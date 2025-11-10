Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Debut Directorial Titled Sigma, Sundeep Kishan's First Look Revealed

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is gearing up to make his directorial debut with his upcoming movie starring Sundeep Kishan. The movie has been in the filming stage for a while, and now, he has unveiled the title and first look of the movie. On Monday, he took to his social media handle and re-shared the production house's post. The movie is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Jason Sanjay's debut film is titled...

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jason shared a poster announcing the title of the movie, Sigma. In the poster, Sundeep can be seen nursing a wound on his hand as he sits on a pile of cash and gold. In the caption, he wrote, "Presenting the Title of #JSJ01 - #SIGMA⚡The quest begins."

Soon after he shared the post, Vijay's fans flooded the comment section, praising and supporting Jason. A user wrote, "Congratulations chinna thalapathy". Another wrote, "Poster looks fresh doesn't look lk 1st movie for sanjay bro is goen cook something big." A third user sent best wishes, "Best Of Luck Sanjay".

Advertisement

All about Sigma

The makers have completed 95 per cent of shooting, with one song pending. The film explores a hidden treasure, along with a high-stakes heist. Apart from Sundeep, the movie also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Yog Japee, Anbu Thasan, Kiran Konda, Sampath Raj and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan in pivotal roles.

In the press note, Jason explained the concept of Sigma that which captures the fearless, independent spirit of a 'sigma', an outlier who follows his own path.

Advertisement

"S Thaman’s electrifying score, Sundeep Kishan’s dynamic action hero presence, and Lyca Productions’ signature grand production values elevate the experience," said Jason. He added, "I am blessed to work with the best professionals in their respective crafts, and without their support, completing the schedule on time would not have been possible. With just one song left, we will move to post-production and aim for an early summer release.”