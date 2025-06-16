Ace OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Comedy Thriller Movie Is Now Streaming On...

Ace movie OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth starrer comedy thriller movie was hit theatres on May 23 but made its OTT debut quite sooner than expected. Despite getting positive reviews, Arumuga Kumar's film had a slow start and failed to gain momentum at the box office. Before completing its four-week theatrical run, the film quietly arrived on an OTT platform. Here’s where you can stream it now.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace OTT release: When and where to watch

On 14 June, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that Ace is now available for streaming on Prime Video. He shared on X(formerly Twitter), “High stakes, Higher thrills! Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin!” along with a link to the film. Despite its low-profile release, the film was trending at #3 in India on the platform at the time of writing.

Although Tamil films typically have longer gaps before their digital release, Ace is one of the rare exceptions. Interestingly, Prime Video has yet to promote the film’s release on its Instagram or X accounts.

Is Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace worth watching?

Vijay Sethupathi's latest film got a good mouth of words from the audiences for its engaging storyline and stellar performance.

At the time of the release one viewer shared on X, “#ACE delivers a typical commercial entertainer, perfectly blending songs, action, and comedy. The highlight is the hilarious chemistry between #VijaySethupathi and #YogiBabu. Director @Aaru_Dir presents a mass-appealing film set against the vibrant backdrop of Malaysia.”

Another remarked, “This is one of those films where the hero uses brains over brawn. @rukminitweets impresses in her Tamil debut with a substantial role, while @iYogiBabu finally gets a strong part to entertain after a long time.”

In Ace, Vijay Sethupathi portrays Kannan, also known as Bolt, a man dreaming of starting afresh abroad but finding himself caught in perilous situations. Rukmini Vasanth plays Rukku, his love interest, while Yogi Babu takes on the role of Arivukarasa (Arivu). The cast also features Babloo Prithiveeraj and Divya Pillai in supporting roles.