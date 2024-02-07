Advertisement

Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced launching a political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, which loosely translates to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. With this, all speculations related to the actor's entry into politics have been put to rest. In his statement, the Leo star said that he will "completely involve himself in politics of public service" and confirmed ending his stint in movies after wrapping up his current work commitments. Now, all eyes will be on Vijay's upcoming films- The Greatest Of All Time with Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 69 and Thalapathy 70.

What's the update of Vijay's upcoming movies?

Venkat Prabhu and the cast of The Greatest Of All Time began shooting for the film in October last year. The film has been shot in Thailand, Turkey and Chennai. Some major portions of the actin film featuring Vijay in double roles have been completed. The film is eyeing Pongal 2025 release.