Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Actor Vijay Confirms Quitting Films After Completing Shoot For GOAT, Thalapathy 69, Thalapathy 70

Vijay is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. He is also attached with untitled films Thalapathy 69 and Thalapathy 70.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay, Leo
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:Thalapathy Fans Online/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tamil actor Vijay on Friday announced launching a political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, which loosely translates to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. With this, all speculations related to the actor's entry into politics have been put to rest. In his statement, the Leo star said that he will "completely involve himself in politics of public service" and confirmed ending his stint in movies after wrapping up his current work commitments. Now, all eyes will be on Vijay's upcoming films- The Greatest Of All Time with Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 69 and Thalapathy 70. 

What's the update of Vijay's upcoming movies?   

Venkat Prabhu and the cast of The Greatest Of All Time began shooting for the film in October last year. The film has been shot in Thailand, Turkey and Chennai. Some major portions of the actin film featuring Vijay in double roles have been completed. The film is eyeing Pongal 2025 release.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World28 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News35 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News42 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement