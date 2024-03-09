×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

After Dulquer Salmaan's Exit, Kamal Haasan Starrer Thug Life Makers Zero In On His Replacement?

Recently, reports surfaced that Dulquer Salmaan, who was roped in for a major role in Thug Life, has opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thug Life
Thug Life | Image:ikamalhaasan/Instagram
Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is one of the most anticipated films lined up for release. The Tamil superstar has been filming for it since last year and he has been juggling shoot between this project and the much-awaited Indian 2. In Thug Life, director Mani Ratnam and Haasan are collaborating 36 years after their 1987 Tamil classic Nayakan.

A still from Thug Life teaser | Image: YouTube Screengrab 

Recently, reports surfaced that Dulquer Salmaan, who was roped in for a major role in Thug Life, has opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. A new name has now cropped up who may replace the Karwaan actor.

Dulquer opts out of Thug Life due to multiple projects?

Dulquer Salmaan has several releases lined up. Lucky Baskhar, NBK 109 and Kaantha are some of them.  It is has reported that the makers of Thug Life had asked for bulk dates of Dulquer Salmaan for the film's shoot but he could not commit, leading to his reported exit from the Kamal Haasan starrer film.

Dulquer Salmaan in Thug Life character poster | Image: DQ Fans Online/X

According to reports, makers have been looking for a new face to cast in the movie and speculation is rife that actor Silambarasan TR (STR) might fill in Dulquer's shoes. However, the team has made no official confirmation in the regard.

About Thug Life

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, which apart from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Sunil Grover and Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, among others in pivotal roles. The makers have already announced some details in regards to the technical team of the much-awaited project. While AR Rahman will score the music, cinematography will be handled by Ravi K Chandran and editing is by A Sreekar Prasad.

 

 

 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

