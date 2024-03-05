Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Dulquer Salmaan Backs Out Of Kamal Haasan Starrer Thug Life Due To Busy Schedule

Dulquer Salmaan walked out of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's collaboration with Mani Ratnam after almost 36 years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dulquer Salmaan was a going to be a part of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life and his poster was also unveiled during the cast announcement. However, as per latest reports, the actor had to walk out of the project due to his reasons. For the unversed, Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's collaboration with Mani Ratnam after almost 36 years.

Why did Dulquer Salmaan opt out of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life?

As per a report by Gulte, Dulquer Salmaan walked out of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life due to reasons unknown. However, as per social media buzz, the Sita Ramam actor decided to opt out of the project due to several movie lineups and date conflicts. Nevertheless, netizens were excited to watch Dulquer Salmaan share a screen with Kamal Haasan and others in Thug Life.

Dulquer Salmaan poster from Thug Life | Image: X

 

Earlier, it was reported that the role offered to Dulquer Salmaan originally went to Simbu (Silambarasan). Reportedly, Simbu had to also decline the offer due to prior work commitments. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was going to play the role of a District Collector in the movie.

What is Kamal Haasan's character in the Thug Life?

Thug Life teaser offered a sneak peek into the movie and featured Kamal Haasan in a fierce and rugged appearance with long hair. He introduced himself as Rengaraya Sakthivel Nayakan in the teaser. Meanwhile, the film is set in a dystopian world with a gang armed with lethal weapons.

In the teaser, Kamal Haasan explained his character's background, revealing that he has been labeled a criminal. In a dramatic scene, Kamal removed his hood to reveal a unique martial arts costume, laying the groundwork for brilliantly choreographed action sequences. One of the most intriguing aspects of the teaser was the Tamil Nadu dialect and dialogues, which complemented the costumes and dystopian setting.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:59 IST

