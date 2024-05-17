Advertisement

Actor and music composer GV Prakash and singer Saindhavi announced their divorce a few days ago. Since then, the ex-couple has been a target of trolls with netizens speculating several reasons. A day ago, the Rebel actor slammed the trolls for the "imaginary narratives" and revealed that the reason behind the separation is known to their families and close friends. Now, Saindhavi has addressed the rumours by releasing a statement on her social media.

Saindhavi is disheartened to see people spreading fake news

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saidhavi shared a long post saying that it is "disheartening" to see numerous videos fabricating stories about her divorce from GV Prakash despite requesting privacy. She clarified that their decision was mutual and had nothing to do with "external force". “To clarify, our divorce is not due to any external force, and randomly assassinating someone’s character baselessly is unacceptable. This decision was mutually made by both of us for our betterment," she added.

She signed off by saying, "GV Prakash and I have been friends for 24 years since our school days, and we will continue to maintain that friendship moving forward.”

When GV Prakash slammed the trolls

Prakash issued a statement on his X in Tamil which we loosely translated to English, "It's disheartening to see people debating about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on personal lives of people just because they're celebrities. Have Tamil people's honour come down so much that they do not realise how their comments might hurt people?"

Issuing a clarification, he said the reason behind their separation had been conveyed to their family members and close friends. They took this decision after careful consideration.

For the unversed, GV Prakash and Saindhavi separated after 11 years of marriage. They are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed in 2020.