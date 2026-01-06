Ahead Of Pongal Clash With Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan Alleges 'Paid Cyber Attacks' On Him And His Family

As the Pongal release showdown is coming close, Tamil cinema is preparing for its blockbuster box office clash. Two major films, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, will hit cinemas just a day apart.

Parasakthi held its audio launch on January 5. While speaking to the crowd, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he and his family faced what he described as a paid cyber attack during an event linked to the film, allegedly due to the clash. As he shared this, his mother, Raji Doss, appeared emotional, while his wife, Aarthi, looked visibly subdued. Fans stepped in to lift his spirits during the moment.

What did Sivakarthikeyan say about ‘paid cyber attacks’ at Parasakthi’s pre-release event?

Sivakarthikeyan alleged on stage that, ahead of the release of Parasakthi, online users had targeted both him and his family. He said, “I have faced paid cyber attacks on social media. They usually have an agenda and want to spread something negative. But this time, they went a little extra. They have gone to the extent of dragging my family in, too.” Aarthi looked serious as he shared this.

The Tamil actor added that his mother asked him whom he could rely on for support during such a difficult time. “My mother asked me after seeing this, who do you have? But today I feel like telling my mother, I have lakhs of people with me,” he said while addressing his fans. His mother, Raji, and his co-star Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, appeared deeply moved by his words. Raji wiped away her tears and smiled broadly as the crowd cheered for her son.

Advertisement

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan, will release in cinemas on January 10. Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan is scheduled to arrive a day earlier, on January 9. Makers have positioned the film as a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.